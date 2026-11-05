📋 Walnut Creek admin jobs with multiple office roles hiring

Walnut Creek has some solid office jobs open right now, from entry-level scheduling to a six-figure office manager role. All are in-person, so they’re great if you like a steady routine and face-to-face teamwork.

Employer: Mullen & Filippi, LLP

Location: Walnut Creek, CA (Workers’ Comp defense law firm)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Coordinate attorney calendars, hearings, depositions, and medical evaluations for a busy legal team. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want to break into the legal world with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)).

Employer: Center For Dental Health

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $25–$35/hour

Run the front desk: manage appointments, answer multi-line phones, and keep records up to date. Great if you have customer service or office experience and like a mix of phones, people, and computer work.

Employer: Kinders

Location: Walnut Creek, CA (corporate office)

Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Pay: $105,000–$115,000/year

Lead office operations for a fast-growing food brand: handle facilities, supplies, vendors, events, and support the team with projects and travel. Best for someone with 3–5+ years of office management who likes being the go-to person and keeping a busy office running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.