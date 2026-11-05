🔧 Walnut Creek Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Walnut Creek has steady demand for people who like to keep spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you’re good on your feet and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: LA Fitness / Fitness International

LA Fitness / Fitness International Location: Walnut Creek, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, health insurance, paid time off

Help keep a busy fitness club spotless and safe: cleaning floors, restrooms, vents, and supply areas, plus light maintenance and minor repairs. This is a good fit if you enjoy a gym environment, can lift 50–75 lbs, and like staying active on your feet for most of your shift.

Employer: Shadelands Post Acute

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $18 – $19 per hour DOE

Work in a nursing home setting, handling both laundry and housekeeping so residents always have clean linens and a sanitary space. You’ll sort, wash, dry, fold, and deliver laundry, keep supplies stocked, and help maintain a calm, low-to-moderate noise environment.

Employer: Shadelands Post Acute

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $18 – $19 per hour DOE

Similar to the full-time role, this part-time position focuses on laundry and housekeeping to keep the facility clean and comfortable for residents. Good for someone who wants steady hours, light industrial equipment use, and work that directly supports patient care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in Walnut Creek.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.