🍽️ Walnut Creek Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

Walnut Creek’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Help keep this popular BBQ spot running smoothly by clearing tables, running food and drinks, and restocking. Good fit if you’re 18+, like moving fast, and want to learn the restaurant world from the ground up.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $24/hour to start (based on experience/location)

Lead shifts at one of the fastest-growing chicken chains, handling daily operations, crew direction, and guest experience. Full-time managers get a strong benefits package, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and monthly bonus potential.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.