💰 Walnut Creek Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $85K–$130K+

Walnut Creek is busy right now for finance pros—lots of hybrid roles, strong salaries, and a mix of corporate, banking, and clean‑energy employers.

Here are several standout Accounting & Finance openings hiring now:

Employer: BPM LLP

BPM LLP Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid; commuting distance to a BPM office expected)

(hybrid; commuting distance to a BPM office expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (senior director-level tax role)

Not listed (senior director-level tax role) Focus: High‑net‑worth individuals, multi‑gen families, executives, entrepreneurs, and family offices

Lead complex individual, trust, estate, gift, and closely held business tax work while advising ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients on wealth preservation and succession. Comes with a broad total rewards package, strong flex PTO/holidays, and heavy emphasis on professional development and a people‑first culture.

Employer: Central Garden & Pet

Location: Walnut Creek, CA (hybrid, in office 4 days/week)

(hybrid, in office 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000/year

Focus: Treasury, capital markets, corporate finance, and special projects

Join a small, high‑impact team working directly with the Treasurer, CFO, and Chairman. You’ll own cash flow forecasting, liquidity, hedging support, real estate modeling, M&A/valuation work, and special projects—great fit if you have 2+ years in IB, PE, or corp dev and want broad exposure plus strong benefits (401k match, medical, education assistance, discounts).

Employer: Kforce Inc (staffing for a financial services client)

(staffing for a financial services client) Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Contract

Salary: Range not specified (pay based on experience and market; benefits available for eligible employees)

Range not specified (pay based on experience and market; benefits available for eligible employees) Focus: Regulatory reporting and analytics

Contract role for a Regulatory Reporting expert (5+ years) with deep knowledge of FR Y‑15 and banking products. You’ll use advanced analytical tools to build metrics, spot trends, and deliver management reporting, partnering with cross‑functional teams while enjoying access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and other benefits if eligible.

Employer: Not listed (commercial bank)

Not listed (commercial bank) Location: Walnut Creek, CA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range not specified (varies by skills, experience, and location)

Pay range not specified (varies by skills, experience, and location) Focus: Managing a portfolio of loan and deposit relationships

Manage and grow a commercial loan and deposit portfolio, including underwriting, credit quality, and cross‑selling cash management and other bank products. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5–7 years of commercial lending, strong relationship‑building skills, and want a client‑facing role with leadership and coaching of Credit Analysts.

Employer: Canadian Solar Inc. – CS Power Systems

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $130,000/year (base, plus bonus eligibility)

(base, plus bonus eligibility) Focus: Strategic finance, FP&A, and commercial operations in renewable energy

Support senior leadership with P&L analysis, forecasting, KPI dashboards, business cases, and market/competitive analysis in a fast‑growing solar and energy storage business. Great match if you have 3+ years in strategy, consulting, FP&A, or strategic finance, strong modeling skills, and want to work in clean energy with a bonus plan and full benefits.

Employer: Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Location: Walnut Creek, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000/year

Focus: Finance operations, GL, cash management, and M&A integration

Hands‑on leadership role overseeing Direct Bill, cash receipts, payables, banking functions, and GL alignment in a high‑growth, M&A‑heavy insurance brokerage. Best for someone with 5–7 years in finance/accounting/FinOps and 1–3 years managing people, who enjoys process improvement, multi‑entity operations, and integration work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.