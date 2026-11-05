🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Walnut Creek Right Now

Walnut Creek neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you like plants, seasonal decor, or handy appliances, there’s something here for you.

Item: Healthy potted fern in a terracotta pot with a sturdy metal stand

Condition: Described as healthy; ready for porch or garden decor

Location: Brooktree, Walnut Creek, CA

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you want to add some green to a patio, balcony, or front entry without buying new plants or pots.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Mixed Halloween items and a bag of clothes

Includes: Outdoor decorations, trick-or-treat baskets, small fog machine, plus a mixed bag of kid and adult clothes (not costumes)

Pickup details: Please pick up from front yard

Location: Woodlands, Walnut Creek, CA

Category: Toys & games / Misc.

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re stocking up for Halloween or need some extra everyday clothing pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Conair Pro Baby 1250 hair dryer

Details: Compact size, good for travel; works with 240v & 120v

Location: Rossmoor East, Walnut Creek, CA

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy if you need a small backup dryer or something easy to pack in a suitcase.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Walnut Creek tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.