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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Walnut Creek Right Now
Walnut Creek neighbors are sharing some great free items this week. If you like plants, seasonal decor, or handy appliances, there’s something here for you.
Potted Fern with Metal Stand
Item: Healthy potted fern in a terracotta pot with a sturdy metal stand
Condition: Described as healthy; ready for porch or garden decor
Location: Brooktree, Walnut Creek, CA
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you want to add some green to a patio, balcony, or front entry without buying new plants or pots.
FREE—Halloween Items & Bag of Clothes
Item: Mixed Halloween items and a bag of clothes
Includes: Outdoor decorations, trick-or-treat baskets, small fog machine, plus a mixed bag of kid and adult clothes (not costumes)
Pickup details: Please pick up from front yard
Location: Woodlands, Walnut Creek, CA
Category: Toys & games / Misc.
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re stocking up for Halloween or need some extra everyday clothing pieces.
Conair Pro Baby 1250 Hair Dryer
Item: Conair Pro Baby 1250 hair dryer
Details: Compact size, good for travel; works with 240v & 120v
Location: Rossmoor East, Walnut Creek, CA
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy if you need a small backup dryer or something easy to pack in a suitcase.
Free items in Walnut Creek tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.