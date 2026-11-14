Wallingford’s healthcare scene is busy, and behavioral health is growing fast. If you like smaller, focused units and steady hours, these roles at Masonicare are worth a look.

Employer: Masonicare Health Center

Masonicare Health Center Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time (Night shift, 8 hrs/week , every other weekend)

(Night shift, , every other weekend) Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health / Acute Psych unit

Support patients on a modern behavioral health unit, helping with daily care like meals, bathing, transfers, and mobility. You’ll work under an RN/LPN, using your CT CNA certification and CPR to give safe, hands-on care.

Employer: Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital

Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time (Evening shift, 24 hrs/week , every other weekend)

(Evening shift, , every other weekend) Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health Hospital unit

Provide nursing care for adults with mental health needs, including med administration, assessments, and supervising CNAs/LPNs. Role comes with competitive pay and benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match) for eligible staff.

Employer: Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital

Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time (Night shift, 32 hrs/week , every other weekend)

(Night shift, , every other weekend) Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health Hospital unit

Night LPN role on the same behavioral health unit, with a bigger weekly hour block. You’ll handle intake assessments, care planning, psychotropic meds, safety monitoring, and documentation, plus collaborate with an interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.