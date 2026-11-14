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🏥 Wallingford CT Behavioral Health Jobs – Multiple CNA & LPN Openings
Wallingford’s healthcare scene is busy, and behavioral health is growing fast. If you like smaller, focused units and steady hours, these roles at Masonicare are worth a look.
Behavioral Health CNA (Night Shift)
- Employer: Masonicare Health Center
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Part-time (Night shift, 8 hrs/week, every other weekend)
- Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health / Acute Psych unit
Support patients on a modern behavioral health unit, helping with daily care like meals, bathing, transfers, and mobility. You’ll work under an RN/LPN, using your CT CNA certification and CPR to give safe, hands-on care.
LPN Behavioral Health Nurse (Evening Shift)
- Employer: Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Part-time (Evening shift, 24 hrs/week, every other weekend)
- Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health Hospital unit
Provide nursing care for adults with mental health needs, including med administration, assessments, and supervising CNAs/LPNs. Role comes with competitive pay and benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match) for eligible staff.
LPN Behavioral Health Nurse (Night Shift)
- Employer: Masonicare Behavioral Health Hospital
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Part-time (Night shift, 32 hrs/week, every other weekend)
- Unit: 50-bed Behavioral Health Hospital unit
Night LPN role on the same behavioral health unit, with a bigger weekly hour block. You’ll handle intake assessments, care planning, psychotropic meds, safety monitoring, and documentation, plus collaborate with an interdisciplinary team.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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