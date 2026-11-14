Wallingford has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re ready to run big projects or lead senior living communities.

Below are several executive & management jobs hiring in and around Wallingford, CT.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Burns & McDonnell Location: Wallingford, CT (with travel; may be based on project sites)

(with travel; may be based on project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000 per year

Support large Engineer Procure Construct (EPC) projects across data centers, industrial, manufacturing, food & beverage, and commercial buildings. This role backs up the Construction Project Manager on safety, schedule, cost control, contracts, and field activities, and includes 100% travel and strong benefits, including ESOP and 401(k) eligibility.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Masonicare

Masonicare Location: Based in Wallingford, CT ; overseeing Middlewoods of Farmington (Farmington, CT)

Based in ; overseeing Type: Full-time, Day shift, 40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Lead operations for an active retirement and assisted living community, managing department heads, budgets, and regulatory compliance. This role is ideal if you have 3–5 years of senior living management experience, a Bachelor’s in Business or related field, and want a mission-driven setting with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.