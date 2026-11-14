🚚 Wallingford, CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wallingford has some solid logistics and warehouse roles right now, from entry-level packing to a professional buyer gig with strong pay and benefits.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Times Microwave Systems

Times Microwave Systems Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year (salaried exempt)

Handle purchasing for a manufacturing operation: process requisitions, create POs, manage vendors, and help keep inventory on track. Requires BA/BS, 3+ years in manufacturing, ERP skills (Oracle a plus), and offers a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with company contribution and match.

Employer: Fastenal

Fastenal Location: Wallingford, CT 06492

Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am – 2:30pm

Mon–Fri, Salary: $20 – $28/hour + potential bonus/commission

Apply by: 11/20/2026

Support the manufacturing team by moving finished product, building shipping containers, loading trucks, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 100 lbs, like a fast pace, and want 401(k) with employer contribution in a part-time role.

Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials NA

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time, warehouse floor

Pay: $17.75 – $24.01/hour (2nd shift pay listed as $19 – $22/hour)

Hands-on warehouse role doing sorting, stacking, packing, operating cranes/forklifts and other material handling gear, plus general cleanup and equipment checks. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, basic computer and scanner skills, and passing pre-employment drug testing; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, and tuition reimbursement (benefits may vary by role).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.