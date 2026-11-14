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🚚 Wallingford, CT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wallingford has some solid logistics and warehouse roles right now, from entry-level packing to a professional buyer gig with strong pay and benefits.
Here are a few worth a closer look:
Buyer I
- Employer: Times Microwave Systems
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $70,000 – $95,000/year (salaried exempt)
Handle purchasing for a manufacturing operation: process requisitions, create POs, manage vendors, and help keep inventory on track. Requires BA/BS, 3+ years in manufacturing, ERP skills (Oracle a plus), and offers a full benefits package with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with company contribution and match.
Manufacturing Packing & Shipping
- Employer: Fastenal
- Location: Wallingford, CT 06492
- Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00am – 2:30pm
- Salary: $20 – $28/hour + potential bonus/commission
- Apply by: 11/20/2026
Support the manufacturing team by moving finished product, building shipping containers, loading trucks, and keeping the area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re organized, can lift up to 100 lbs, like a fast pace, and want 401(k) with employer contribution in a part-time role.
Warehouse Associate – Packer (2nd Shift – TIR)
- Employer: thyssenkrupp Materials NA
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Full-time, warehouse floor
- Pay: $17.75 – $24.01/hour (2nd shift pay listed as $19 – $22/hour)
Hands-on warehouse role doing sorting, stacking, packing, operating cranes/forklifts and other material handling gear, plus general cleanup and equipment checks. Requires HS diploma or equivalent, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, basic computer and scanner skills, and passing pre-employment drug testing; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation and holidays, and tuition reimbursement (benefits may vary by role).
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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