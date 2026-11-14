🏛️ The Wallingford Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. in the Robert F. Parisi Council Chambers, Town Hall, 45 South Main Street.

The Board will hold public hearings on four zoning applications:

#26-018 – Variance request by McNulty for 722 Center Street

– Variance request by McNulty for #26-019 – Variance request by Akbar for 53 Blakeslee Road

– Variance request by Akbar for #26-020 – Variance request by Gentile for 1549 Tuttle Avenue

– Variance request by Gentile for #26-021 – Special Exception request by Gentile for 1549 Tuttle Avenue

During the staff discussion part of the meeting, members will talk about possibly waiving application fees for Gentile’s #26-020 and #26-021 at 1549 Tuttle Avenue.

They will also discuss whether to allow a new Special Exception application by DeBaise for 45 Country Club Lane, even though a prior application #26-014 for that address was denied, and whether to waive fees before the usual six‑month waiting period.

Later, the Board will review and vote on the October 19, 2026 regular meeting minutes and consider the 2027 Zoning Board of Appeals meeting schedule.

Anyone who needs auxiliary aids for effective communication can contact the ADA Compliance Coordinator at 203-294-2070 at least five days before the meeting.