Healthcare hiring in Wallingford, CT is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to dental and lab work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Masonicare

Masonicare Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time, exempt (Day shift, 40 hrs/week; on-call about once every six weeks)

(Day shift, 40 hrs/week; on-call about once every six weeks) Perks: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a nursing unit at Masonicare with 24/7 responsibility for clinical care and staff on your unit. Great fit for an experienced RN (BSN preferred) who enjoys mentoring nurses, improving quality measures, and working with a geriatric population.

Employer: Smilen Dental Group

Smilen Dental Group Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time (Tues/Wed/Thurs with orthodontist)

(Tues/Wed/Thurs with orthodontist) Benefits: 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, flexible scheduling, advancement opportunities

Join a busy, private multi-specialty dental office and support the orthodontist chairside and with scheduling. Ideal if you have Dental Assistant experience, Dentrix skills, and CT radiology & infection control certifications, and want a friendly, fast-paced practice.

Employer: Pride Health (staffing for a healthcare client)

Pride Health (staffing for a healthcare client) Location: Based in Wallingford, CT (floating to Meriden, Middletown, Hamden)

Based in (floating to Meriden, Middletown, Hamden) Type: Full-time contract (3 months, possible extension)

Schedule: 6 am–6 pm, Mon–Fri & every other Saturday + on-call Saturdays

Pay: $18–$25/hour , based on experience and qualifications

, based on experience and qualifications Benefits (if eligible): Medical, dental, vision, supplemental coverage, 401(k), EAP, discounts

Perfect for a seasoned phlebotomist who likes variety and travel between sites. You’ll handle venipuncture and capillary draws for all ages, specimen processing, EKGs, and order entry; 5+ years phlebotomy experience (including pediatric and geriatric) is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Wallingford tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.