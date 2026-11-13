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🏥 Wallingford CT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Healthcare hiring in Wallingford, CT is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to dental and lab work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Clinical Nurse Manager II (Day Shift)
- Employer: Masonicare
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Full-time, exempt (Day shift, 40 hrs/week; on-call about once every six weeks)
- Perks: Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, $5,000 sign-on bonus
Lead a nursing unit at Masonicare with 24/7 responsibility for clinical care and staff on your unit. Great fit for an experienced RN (BSN preferred) who enjoys mentoring nurses, improving quality measures, and working with a geriatric population.
Dental Assistant (Orthodontics, 3 Days/Week)
- Employer: Smilen Dental Group
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Part-time (Tues/Wed/Thurs with orthodontist)
- Benefits: 401(k), PTO, employee discounts, flexible scheduling, advancement opportunities
Join a busy, private multi-specialty dental office and support the orthodontist chairside and with scheduling. Ideal if you have Dental Assistant experience, Dentrix skills, and CT radiology & infection control certifications, and want a friendly, fast-paced practice.
Phlebotomist Floater – 1st Shift
- Employer: Pride Health (staffing for a healthcare client)
- Location: Based in Wallingford, CT (floating to Meriden, Middletown, Hamden)
- Type: Full-time contract (3 months, possible extension)
- Schedule: 6 am–6 pm, Mon–Fri & every other Saturday + on-call Saturdays
- Pay: $18–$25/hour, based on experience and qualifications
- Benefits (if eligible): Medical, dental, vision, supplemental coverage, 401(k), EAP, discounts
Perfect for a seasoned phlebotomist who likes variety and travel between sites. You’ll handle venipuncture and capillary draws for all ages, specimen processing, EKGs, and order entry; 5+ years phlebotomy experience (including pediatric and geriatric) is required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Wallingford tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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