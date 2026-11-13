Wallingford’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and advanced materials. If you like hands-on work or quality-focused roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Times Microwave Systems

Times Microwave Systems Location: Wallingford, CT

Salary: $120,000–$170,000/year

Type: Full-time, M–F, 8 AM–5 PM

Lead the Quality Assurance and Control teams at an aerospace-focused manufacturer. You’ll manage quality engineers and inspectors, own AS9100 compliance, drive continuous improvement, and work closely with Sales, Operations, and Engineering. Strong fit if you have an engineering degree and several years of aerospace quality experience.

Employer: Times Microwave Systems

Times Microwave Systems Location: Wallingford, CT

Salary: Depends on experience

Type: Full-time, M–F, 8 AM–5 PM

Support a world-class aerospace manufacturing team by keeping processes aligned with AS9100 standards. You’ll handle First Article Inspections, review drawings and specs, join FMEA efforts, and help improve product quality and efficiency. Great if you have 3+ years as a quality engineer in aerospace and are comfortable with tools like DISCUS and Net-Inspect.

Both Times Microwave roles offer a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, 12 paid holidays, and 401(k) with company contribution and match).

Employer: ORAFOL Americas

Location: Wallingford, CT

Pay: From $20/hour + 2nd shift differential (DOE)

Type: Full-time, 2 PM–Midnight, Mon–Thu (occasional OT)

Entry-level production role where you set up materials, run converting equipment, and help with packaging and finished goods. You’ll use rulers, calipers, micrometers, and forklifts, and need to lift up to 50 lbs regularly. Comes with medical/dental/vision, extra voluntary insurance options, free basic life/STD/LTD, 401(k) with company match, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.