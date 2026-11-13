Wallingford’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and being out in the field. Here are a few strong picks in construction & skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Everon

Everon Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Test and inspect fire alarm and sprinkler systems for a national life-safety company. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year in fire alarm/sprinkler work, know NFPA 72 / 25, and want room to grow your inspection skills.

Employer: Solar Pros LLC

Location: Wallingford, CT 06492

Type: Full-time (in person)

Pay: $23.00 – $33.00 per hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, referral program

Hands-on role installing, removing, and troubleshooting residential solar (PV) systems. Great if you have 1+ year solar PV experience, are comfortable on roofs and ladders, and like electrical work with clear blueprints and schematics.

Employer: Everon

Everon Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Service and repair commercial fire sprinkler systems with a mix of routine maintenance and emergency calls. Best for techs with 3+ years on wet, dry, deluge, and pre-action systems plus backflow test/repair certification and strong NFPA code knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and apprenticeships too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.