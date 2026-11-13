Wallingford has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry-level trainees to seasoned business development pros. Good options here whether you like being on the road, in the field, or working with complex contracts.

Employer: Everon

Everon Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell commercial security solutions (intrusion, fire, access control, video) in an assigned territory. This role is appealing if you like B2B sales with base pay plus uncapped commissions and bonuses, and want strong benefits like 401k match, tuition reimbursement, and mileage/cell phone reimbursement.

Employer: Executive Alliance (recruiting for an A&D client)

(recruiting for an A&D client) Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business development and contract coordination for specialized electrical assemblies, including government and commercial orders. Great fit if you have 5+ years in aerospace/defense or similar, know government contracts, and want a role that blends customer visits, forecasting, and high-level sales strategy.

Employer: Red Bull Distribution Company

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level route sales role designed to train you into an Account Sales Manager position. You’ll support store routes, build displays, and learn Red Bull’s sales playbook—good if you’re 21+, like being on the road, and want a clear path to promotion.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.