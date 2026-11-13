Wallingford has a nice mix of retail and banking roles right now, from hands-on shop work to steady hours in a big-name bank. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right car parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Great fit if you’re at least 16+, like talking to people, and want flexible hours with room to grow in the automotive world.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed, $1,000 sign-on bonus

Install, repair, and rotate tires while helping members pick the right set for their car. Comes with weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible—ideal if you’re 18+, can lift 50 lbs, and like hands-on work.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Wallingford, CT and nearby branches (travel required)

and nearby branches (travel required) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00 – $31.00/hour + potential incentives and 10% pay differential

+ potential incentives and Posting End Date: 30 Nov 2026

Support several local branches, open accounts, handle everyday banking, and build long-term customer relationships. This role offers strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help) and is a solid path if you want a long-term career in banking and don’t mind driving between locations.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.