Wallingford has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re ready to run big projects and teams.

Below are several executive & management openings you can scan quickly and click through if they fit.

Employer: 1898 & Co. | Burns & McDonnell

1898 & Co. | Location: Wallingford, CT (Northeast Region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$255,000/year

Travel: About 15%

Lead and grow an Energy Advisory team working on power generation, renewables, power markets, and utility finance. This role owns project delivery quality, team development, and operations, with bonus eligibility and access to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) plus 401(k) and a full benefits package.

Employer: Burns & McDonnell

Location: Wallingford, CT (also supports NY, NJ, MA sites)

(also supports NY, NJ, MA sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$290,000/year

Travel: About 20%

Manage multi-discipline engineering teams on mission-critical data center projects in a fast-growing, high-tech sector. You’ll handle safety, cost, schedule, and quality, with client-facing work, some marketing duties, and access to ESOP, 401(k), and a broad benefits package.

Employer: United Concrete Products

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time (on-site, ~45 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee electrical work for prefabricated precast buildings and pump stations, managing a shop team, budgets, RFIs, submittals, and inventory. This is a hands-on role with growth potential and solid benefits: paid vacation/holidays/sick time, 401(k) with 10% match, and medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.