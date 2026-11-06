🚌 Wallingford, CT Transportation Jobs with Several Local Openings

Wallingford has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from pizza runs to CDL routes and owner-operator work. Good options here whether you want flexible hours or steady weekday pay.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, CT Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver pizzas, help with food prep, and support the team in a fast-paced, fun store. Great if you’re 18+, energetic, and like talking to people; background check may be required.

Employer: Local catering company

Local catering company Location: Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, CT Type: Part-time to start (often full-time in busy seasons)

Pay: From $20/hour + tips

Drive catering orders to events, help set up food and displays, and pitch in with kitchen and cleaning tasks. Good fit if you want flexible hours, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like a mix of driving and hands-on work.

Employer: Mark IV Trucking (Mark IV Operations Inc.)

Location: Based in Wallingford, CT (regional routes)

Based in Wallingford, CT (regional routes) Type: Full-time contract

Pay: About $1,800–$2,000 per week + $750 sign-on bonus

For folks who own a 24’–26’ box truck with liftgate and proper DOT/MC authority. Monday–Friday, home daily, steady year-round freight across CT and nearby states.

Employer: Greentech Renewables

Location: Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, CT Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour + profit sharing & full benefits

Local deliveries in a 56' tractor trailer plus some warehouse help. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, and more, for drivers who can handle all-weather deliveries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and routes can be flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.