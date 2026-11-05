🍽️ Wallingford CT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wallingford’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. These roles are good for anyone who likes a fast pace and working with people.

Employer: Connecticut Fresh Food and Produce Mart

Connecticut Fresh Food and Produce Mart Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Family-friendly local market hiring for the deli. You’ll prep sandwiches, salads, and hot foods, serve customers, and keep the area clean and safe. Experience helps, but they’ll train you—and proven experience can earn you more than the listed range.

Employer: Masonicare Health Center

Masonicare Health Center Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, day shift)

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Support meal service for residents in a healthcare setting—setting up food, serving meals, and handling cleanup and sanitation. They offer matching 401(k), focus on work-life balance, and provide on-the-job training, so this can be a solid entry role.

Employer: Taco Bell

Taco Bell Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced kitchen role where you prep and build menu items, keep your station stocked and clean, and hit speed and quality goals. Good fit if you like late hours, can be on your feet, and want steady work with a national chain.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.