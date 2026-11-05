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🔧 Wallingford, CT Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wallingford has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from food plant cleaning to snow removal and skilled maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active, working with tools, and keeping spaces safe and clean.
Janitor, Food Plant
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Wallingford, CT (metro food production facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.25–$35.00 per hour
Keep production areas, coolers/freezers, offices, breakrooms, and restrooms clean and sanitary using hoses, scrubbers, and cleaning chemicals. This is a physical role (lifting up to 50 lbs, cold and hot temps) with set procedures, safety training, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.
Residential Cleaner / House Cleaner
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Clean kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and living areas in clients’ homes, with some carpet and floor care. Good fit if you like flexible hours, working in different homes, and take pride in detailed, respectful cleaning.
Loader Operator – Snow Removal
- Employer: Cariati Developers
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour
Operate loaders and other equipment to clear snow and ice from roads and parking areas, plus help with seasonal grounds work like mowing and lawn care. Great for someone comfortable outdoors in winter with experience on heavy equipment and basic maintenance.
3rd Shift Maintenance Mechanic
- Employer: Times Microwave Systems
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 PM–7:00 AM)
- Pay: $33.43–$35.18 per hour
Diagnose and repair manufacturing machinery, do mechanical and electrical fixes, and handle preventive maintenance plus general facility work (plumbing, welding, carpentry, painting). Best for someone with 2+ years maintenance experience, strong mechanical skills, and comfort working overnight.
Service Technician
- Employer: Imperial Brady
- Location: Wallingford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$28.00 per hour
Install, maintain, and repair equipment while visiting customer sites, keeping detailed service records and explaining fixes clearly. This role mixes hands-on mechanical/electrical work with customer service and offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while they’re still up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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