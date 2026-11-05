🔧 Wallingford, CT Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wallingford has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from food plant cleaning to snow removal and skilled maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active, working with tools, and keeping spaces safe and clean.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Wallingford, CT (metro food production facility)

(metro food production facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.25–$35.00 per hour

Keep production areas, coolers/freezers, offices, breakrooms, and restrooms clean and sanitary using hoses, scrubbers, and cleaning chemicals. This is a physical role (lifting up to 50 lbs, cold and hot temps) with set procedures, safety training, and access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Clean kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and living areas in clients’ homes, with some carpet and floor care. Good fit if you like flexible hours, working in different homes, and take pride in detailed, respectful cleaning.

Employer: Cariati Developers

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $25.00–$35.00 per hour

Operate loaders and other equipment to clear snow and ice from roads and parking areas, plus help with seasonal grounds work like mowing and lawn care. Great for someone comfortable outdoors in winter with experience on heavy equipment and basic maintenance.

Employer: Times Microwave Systems

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 PM–7:00 AM)

Pay: $33.43–$35.18 per hour

Diagnose and repair manufacturing machinery, do mechanical and electrical fixes, and handle preventive maintenance plus general facility work (plumbing, welding, carpentry, painting). Best for someone with 2+ years maintenance experience, strong mechanical skills, and comfort working overnight.

Employer: Imperial Brady

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$28.00 per hour

Install, maintain, and repair equipment while visiting customer sites, keeping detailed service records and explaining fixes clearly. This role mixes hands-on mechanical/electrical work with customer service and offers a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.