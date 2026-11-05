🏭 Wallingford, CT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wallingford’s industrial park is busy right now—solid options here whether you like hands-on shop work or leading a full plant.

Below are several manufacturing & production roles hiring in Wallingford, CT right now.

Employer: Albany Valve & Fitting Co., Inc.

Albany Valve & Fitting Co., Inc. Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, Pay: Not listed (includes medical, dental, life, 401(k, paid time off, holidays)

This role is all about fabricating and assembling Swagelok parts to customer specs—tube bending, hose cutting, orbital welding, and more. Great fit if you like precision shop work, want to earn Swagelok certifications, and enjoy being the in-house technical go-to.

Employer: Fastenal

Fastenal Location: Wallingford, CT 06492

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, Mon–Fri Salary: $60,000–$80,000/year + bonus/commission

Dept: Quality/Engineering

You’ll lead quality and continuous improvement projects—internal audits, corrective actions, inspection methods, and customer issue resolution. Ideal if you have or are working toward an engineering degree and want a mix of data, problem-solving, and shop-floor impact.

Employer: ThyssenKrupp Materials NA, Inc.

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $119K–$147K annually

Lead the entire plant operation—safety, production, inventory, equipment, and team development—while driving Lean practices and quality improvements. Strong option for someone with warehouse/plant leadership experience who wants high responsibility and strong benefits.

Employer: Homans Associates (part of Watsco, Inc.)

(part of Watsco, Inc.) Location: Wallingford Branch

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri 7:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

, Mon–Fri Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

You’ll handle receiving, picking, packing, and shipping HVAC products using barcode/RFID tech and warehouse software. Good fit if you like staying active, running forklifts, and want room to grow in a large HVAC distribution network.

Employer: ThyssenKrupp Materials NA, Inc.

Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.28–$22.00/hour

Run metal-processing equipment, operate cranes and forklifts, and inspect material to work-order specs. Great for someone with a high school diploma, basic math skills, and interest in metals or warehouse work who wants steady hours and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.