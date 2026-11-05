🛒 Wallingford, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time & $25+/hr Roles

Wallingford has a nice mix of steady retail and counter sales jobs right now, from big-box stores to a specialty HVAC distributor. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Homans Associates

Homans Associates Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$28.00/hour

Work weekday hours (Monday–Friday, 7 AM–4 PM) helping contractors and customers at the counter with HVAC equipment and parts. Great fit if you like problem-solving, learning technical products, and don’t mind wearing many hats (sales, inventory checks, quotes, and light warehouse help).

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$17.20/hour

Help customers find what they need across departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn trade skills on the job.

Employer: Lowe's Home Improvement

Lowe's Home Improvement Location: Wallingford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94–$17.20/hour

Be the friendly face at checkout, handling payments, returns, and questions while keeping lines moving. You’ll mostly be at the register but may also help with carts or stocking, and you get access to the same benefits, discounts, and growth programs as other Lowe’s associates.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.