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Walla Walla
📅 November school updates and ways to get involved
12 days ago
📅 Ways to get involved with Walla Walla schools this November
Here are some highlights from Walla Walla Public Schools’ Week in Review – Nov. 13, 2026:
- Future Schools Advisory Committee – Parents, guardians, staff, and community members are invited to help shape the district’s future. Apply by Wednesday, Nov. 18.
- School Board Business Meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m. at the District Office, 364 S. Park St.
- Winter weather reminders – The district says student and staff safety is the top priority when deciding on weather-related delays or closures.
- Library Material Review – Community review window runs Nov. 2–13, 2026.
- Costume donations – Walla Walla High School Green Club is collecting used Halloween costumes for next year’s costume exchange.
- Community event – Whitman College hosts the First Foods Film Festival Friday–Saturday, Nov. 13–14, a two-day event featuring Indigenous voices, culture, and film.
The update also notes upcoming holiday performances and recent Veterans Day assemblies at local schools.
More Info: https://www.wwps.org/fs/comms-manager/view/e7e12d8...
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