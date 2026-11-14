📅 Ways to get involved with Walla Walla schools this November

Here are some highlights from Walla Walla Public Schools’ Week in Review – Nov. 13, 2026:

Future Schools Advisory Committee – Parents, guardians, staff, and community members are invited to help shape the district’s future. Apply by Wednesday, Nov. 18 .

– Parents, guardians, staff, and community members are invited to help shape the district’s future. Apply by . School Board Business Meeting – Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 5:30 p.m. at the District Office, 364 S. Park St.

– at the Winter weather reminders – The district says student and staff safety is the top priority when deciding on weather-related delays or closures.

– The district says student and staff safety is the top priority when deciding on weather-related delays or closures. Library Material Review – Community review window runs Nov. 2–13, 2026 .

– Community review window runs . Costume donations – Walla Walla High School Green Club is collecting used Halloween costumes for next year’s costume exchange.

– is collecting used Halloween costumes for next year’s costume exchange. Community event – Whitman College hosts the First Foods Film Festival Friday–Saturday, Nov. 13–14, a two-day event featuring Indigenous voices, culture, and film.

The update also notes upcoming holiday performances and recent Veterans Day assemblies at local schools.