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Walla Walla
📅 2026 Walla Walla schools Thanksgiving break schedule
12 days ago
📅 2026 Thanksgiving break schedule for Walla Walla schools
Walla Walla Public Schools has set the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday schedule:
- Wednesday, November 25 – Half-day, early dismissal
- Thursday, November 26 – NO SCHOOL
- Friday, November 27 – NO SCHOOL
This schedule applies to all Walla Walla Public Schools students and staff.
Families should plan for early pickup on Wednesday and no classes on Thursday and Friday.
The district wishes all students, staff, and families a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday!
More Info: Walla Walla Public Schools 2026 Thanksgiving Holid...
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