📅 2026 Thanksgiving break schedule for Walla Walla schools

Walla Walla Public Schools has set the 2026 Thanksgiving holiday schedule:

Wednesday, November 25 – Half-day, early dismissal

– Thursday, November 26 – NO SCHOOL

– Friday, November 27 – NO SCHOOL

This schedule applies to all Walla Walla Public Schools students and staff.

Families should plan for early pickup on Wednesday and no classes on Thursday and Friday.

The district wishes all students, staff, and families a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday!