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📢 Walla Walla High School earns top state college & career honor
📢 Walla Walla High School earns top state honor for college & career prep
Walla Walla High School has been recognized by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) with the 2026–27 College & Career Culture Recognition Program – Exemplary School Digital Badge.
This statewide honor goes to schools that:
- Show strong leadership
- Use effective schoolwide practices
- Build a lasting, equitable college-going culture
The award highlights the work of Wa-Hi teachers, counselors, administrators, staff, and students to:
- Expand postsecondary opportunities
- Support every student’s college and career goals
- Help students plan for life after graduation
WSAC praised Walla Walla High School for its commitment to creating an environment where every student’s aspirations are supported.
Walla Walla Public Schools congratulates the entire Wa-Hi community for this achievement, which supports the district’s goal of developing “Washington’s Most Sought-after Graduates.”
More Info: Walla Walla High School Earns Statewide Recognitio...
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