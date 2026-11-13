📢 Walla Walla High School earns top state honor for college & career prep

Walla Walla High School has been recognized by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC) with the 2026–27 College & Career Culture Recognition Program – Exemplary School Digital Badge.

This statewide honor goes to schools that:

Show strong leadership

Use effective schoolwide practices

Build a lasting, equitable college-going culture

The award highlights the work of Wa-Hi teachers, counselors, administrators, staff, and students to:

Expand postsecondary opportunities

Support every student’s college and career goals

Help students plan for life after graduation

WSAC praised Walla Walla High School for its commitment to creating an environment where every student’s aspirations are supported.

Walla Walla Public Schools congratulates the entire Wa-Hi community for this achievement, which supports the district’s goal of developing “Washington’s Most Sought-after Graduates.”