📅 Winter concerts and holiday shows at Walla Walla schools

Walla Walla Public Schools is getting ready for a full month of music and holiday fun this December.

Students from elementary, middle, and high schools will perform in:

Band, choir, and orchestra concerts

Elementary winter and holiday programs

A Mid-Columbia Dance Studio Showcase

Events will be held in school auditoriums, gyms, and performance spaces across the district. Families, friends, and community members are welcome to come cheer on the students and enjoy the seasonal performances.

For the full 2026 Winter Concert and Holiday Program schedule — including specific dates, locations, and times — please see the flyer linked with the announcement on the district’s website.

It’s a nice way to support local students and enjoy some festive music close to home.