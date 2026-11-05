🏥 Walla Walla Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Walla Walla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to state jobs. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and help your community.

Employer: Generations LLC

Generations LLC Location: Walla Walla, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support seniors in an assisted living community by giving medications as ordered and helping with daily care. This role offers PTO (even for part-time), 401(k) match, on-the-job training, and growth opportunities, with a steady Saturday Med Tech shift plus two caregiver shifts on other days.

Employer: Washington State Health Care Authority / WA DOC

Location: Walla Walla, WA – WA State Penitentiary

Type: Full-time

Salary: $174,768 – $235,056/year

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm

Provide comprehensive dental care to incarcerated adults as part of the prison health services team. This state role comes with a high salary, strong state benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, generous leave), and a predictable weekday schedule.

Employer: Home Instead

Location: Walla Walla, WA

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $19.75/hour

Help local seniors and Veterans stay in their homes with support for daily routines, meals, rides, and companionship. No experience needed—they offer paid training to become a WA Home Care Aide, flexible shifts, same-day pay option, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.