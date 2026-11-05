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🏥 Walla Walla Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Walla Walla’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from senior care to state jobs. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and help your community.
Med Tech/Caregiver – Wheatland Village
- Employer: Generations LLC
- Location: Walla Walla, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support seniors in an assisted living community by giving medications as ordered and helping with daily care. This role offers PTO (even for part-time), 401(k) match, on-the-job training, and growth opportunities, with a steady Saturday Med Tech shift plus two caregiver shifts on other days.
Dentist – WA State Penitentiary (SP47)
- Employer: Washington State Health Care Authority / WA DOC
- Location: Walla Walla, WA – WA State Penitentiary
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $174,768 – $235,056/year
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm
Provide comprehensive dental care to incarcerated adults as part of the prison health services team. This state role comes with a high salary, strong state benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, generous leave), and a predictable weekday schedule.
Part-Time Caregivers – Flexible Schedules
- Employer: Home Instead
- Location: Walla Walla, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $19.75/hour
Help local seniors and Veterans stay in their homes with support for daily routines, meals, rides, and companionship. No experience needed—they offer paid training to become a WA Home Care Aide, flexible shifts, same-day pay option, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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