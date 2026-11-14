Wall Township is hot right now for engineers, especially if you like complex systems and big infrastructure. One local firm, French & Parrello Associates, is hiring across several specialties at solid six‑figure ranges.

Employer: French & Parrello Associates

French & Parrello Associates Location: Wall Township, NJ (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,000–$115,000 + annual bonus

Work on towers, monopoles, and rooftop installs using tools like O-Calc, RISA, and AutoCAD. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in telecom structures, an EIT, and want more project ownership without getting stuck in one tiny niche.

Employer: French & Parrello Associates

French & Parrello Associates Location: Wall Township, NJ (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$180,000 + annual bonus

Lead HVAC design for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential projects from planning through construction. Ideal if you have 10+ years’ HVAC experience, a NJ PE, and want to manage teams, budgets, and client relationships.

Employer: French & Parrello Associates

French & Parrello Associates Location: Wall Township, NJ (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $114,000–$130,000 + annual bonus

Own plumbing and fire protection design for schools, healthcare, industrial, and commercial buildings. Best for someone with 8–10+ years’ experience, strong Revit/BIM skills, and a background in codes, hydraulics, and system layouts.

Employer: French & Parrello Associates

French & Parrello Associates Location: Wall Township, NJ (HQ)

(HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$115,000 + annual bonus + signing bonus

Design and rehab bridges and transportation structures for agencies like NJDOT and the Turnpike Authority. Great if you have 5–8 years of bridge design, a PE, and want hands-on work with major corridors plus some relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth a shot—FPA says they’re open to strong candidates who don’t check every single box.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.