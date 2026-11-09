⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 trash & recycling schedule changes

🚧 Veterans Day trash & recycling schedule changes

For Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Wall Township is adjusting trash and recycling pickup.

When a holiday falls on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday:

Before the holiday : All regular collections stay the same.

: All regular collections stay the same. On or after the holiday: Routes are delayed by one day.

For this Veterans Day week:

Wednesday Trash & Recycling → Thursday

Thursday Recycling → Friday

Thursday Bulk Pickup → Friday

Friday Bulk Pickup → No change

Put your carts and bulk items out on these adjusted days so crews can collect them on time.