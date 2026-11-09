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Wall Township

⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 trash & recycling schedule changes

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHSUI_1Gv2YSaW00

🚧 Veterans Day trash & recycling schedule changes

For Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Wall Township is adjusting trash and recycling pickup.

When a holiday falls on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday:

  • Before the holiday: All regular collections stay the same.
  • On or after the holiday: Routes are delayed by one day.

For this Veterans Day week:

  • Wednesday Trash & Recycling → Thursday
  • Thursday Recycling → Friday
  • Thursday Bulk Pickup → Friday
  • Friday Bulk Pickup → No change

Put your carts and bulk items out on these adjusted days so crews can collect them on time.

More Info: Holiday Trash & Recycling Collection Schedule - Ve...

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