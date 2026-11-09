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Wall Township
⚠️ Veterans Day 2026 trash & recycling schedule changes
6 days ago
🚧 Veterans Day trash & recycling schedule changes
For Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Wall Township is adjusting trash and recycling pickup.
When a holiday falls on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday:
- Before the holiday: All regular collections stay the same.
- On or after the holiday: Routes are delayed by one day.
For this Veterans Day week:
- Wednesday Trash & Recycling → Thursday
- Thursday Recycling → Friday
- Thursday Bulk Pickup → Friday
- Friday Bulk Pickup → No change
Put your carts and bulk items out on these adjusted days so crews can collect them on time.
More Info: Holiday Trash & Recycling Collection Schedule - Ve...
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