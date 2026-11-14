Looking for a loyal friend in Walker, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of West Michigan for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Humane Society of West Michigan Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Scout is a handsome white mixed-breed boy with a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share walks and couch time, Scout could be your guy.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Humane Society of West Michigan Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Oso is a tan/yellow Labrador Retriever mix, a classic family-friendly breed type. As an adult, he’s ready to jump into life with you—whether that’s playtime in the yard or relaxing at your feet after a long day.

👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Humane Society of West Michigan Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

First Class is a lovely medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a tan and white coat. She’s an adult, so she’s ready to learn your routine and become part of your daily life. If you want a dog who’s ready to go home and start making memories, come meet her.

👉 Meet First Class and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Humane Society of West Michigan Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Special Delivery is a young, medium-sized mixed-breed pup with a soft tan coat. She’s at a great age for training, bonding, and growing up with her new family. If you’re ready for energy, fun, and lots of learning together, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Special Delivery and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Walker, MI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of West Michigan or calling (616) 453-8900 ext.200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.