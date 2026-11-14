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🐶 Friendly Walker Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a loyal friend in Walker, MI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society of West Michigan for a cozy home and a family to love.
Scout
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Scout is a handsome white mixed-breed boy with a medium build. As an adult dog, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with his new family. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share walks and couch time, Scout could be your guy.
👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oso
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Oso is a tan/yellow Labrador Retriever mix, a classic family-friendly breed type. As an adult, he’s ready to jump into life with you—whether that’s playtime in the yard or relaxing at your feet after a long day.
👉 Meet Oso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
First Class
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
First Class is a lovely medium-sized mixed-breed girl with a tan and white coat. She’s an adult, so she’s ready to learn your routine and become part of your daily life. If you want a dog who’s ready to go home and start making memories, come meet her.
👉 Meet First Class and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Special Delivery
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Special Delivery is a young, medium-sized mixed-breed pup with a soft tan coat. She’s at a great age for training, bonding, and growing up with her new family. If you’re ready for energy, fun, and lots of learning together, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Special Delivery and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Walker, MI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of West Michigan or calling (616) 453-8900 ext.200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.