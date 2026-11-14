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🐱 Friendly Walker Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Walker has some very sweet cats waiting for cozy homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of West Michigan and are looking for someone to love.
Cassie-WC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell/White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Cassie-WC is a lovely adult tortie-and-white girl, perfect if you want a calmer companion instead of a wild kitten. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the climbing-the-curtains stage.
👉 Meet Cassie-WC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angelcake
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Angelcake is a brown tabby kitten with that classic striped look. If you’re ready for playful energy and lots of toys on the floor, she could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Angelcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Warren
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Warren is a handsome gray/blue kitten. Kittens like Warren do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance as they grow.
👉 Meet Warren and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Dan is a sleek all-black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other color.
👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Austin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Austin is a brown tabby and white kitten with a cute, classic look. He’ll need a family ready for kitten zoomies and lots of play.
👉 Meet Austin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Karlie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Karlie is a soft, medium-haired gray/blue adult cat. She’s a great choice if you want a more settled companion with a gentle look.
👉 Meet Karlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nebula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $55
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Nebula is an all-black adult boy with a sleek coat. Adult cats like Nebula often adjust well to home life and are easier to match with your routine.
👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mr. Ham-Foster
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (older gentleman)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan
- Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200
Mr. Ham is a sweet older gentleman currently in foster care. He can be shy at first and may need a little time to feel safe, but once he settles in, his affectionate side really shines.
- Started out hiding and watching from his bed
- Meowed to his foster family as they walked by and enjoyed gentle pets
- Now ventures out, relaxes in the open, and asks for attention
- Described as quite the chatterbox who likes to talk to his people
He’d do best with a patient adopter who will give him space at first and let his loving, talkative personality come out.
👉 Meet Mr. Ham-Foster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Walker, MI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of West Michigan or calling (616) 453-8900 ext.200 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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