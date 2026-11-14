Walker has some very sweet cats waiting for cozy homes. All of these kitties are at the Humane Society of West Michigan and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell/White

Tortoiseshell/White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Cassie-WC is a lovely adult tortie-and-white girl, perfect if you want a calmer companion instead of a wild kitten. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are past the climbing-the-curtains stage.

👉 Meet Cassie-WC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Angelcake is a brown tabby kitten with that classic striped look. If you’re ready for playful energy and lots of toys on the floor, she could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Angelcake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Warren is a handsome gray/blue kitten. Kittens like Warren do best with lots of playtime and gentle guidance as they grow.

👉 Meet Warren and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Dan is a sleek all-black kitten. Black cats are often overlooked, but they’re just as loving and playful as any other color.

👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Austin is a brown tabby and white kitten with a cute, classic look. He’ll need a family ready for kitten zoomies and lots of play.

👉 Meet Austin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Karlie is a soft, medium-haired gray/blue adult cat. She’s a great choice if you want a more settled companion with a gentle look.

👉 Meet Karlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $55

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Nebula is an all-black adult boy with a sleek coat. Adult cats like Nebula often adjust well to home life and are easier to match with your routine.

👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (older gentleman)

Adult (older gentleman) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Society of West Michigan

Phone: (616) 453-8900 ext.200

Mr. Ham is a sweet older gentleman currently in foster care. He can be shy at first and may need a little time to feel safe, but once he settles in, his affectionate side really shines.

Started out hiding and watching from his bed

Meowed to his foster family as they walked by and enjoyed gentle pets

Now ventures out, relaxes in the open, and asks for attention

Described as quite the chatterbox who likes to talk to his people

He’d do best with a patient adopter who will give him space at first and let his loving, talkative personality come out.

👉 Meet Mr. Ham-Foster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Walker, MI, please consider visiting the Humane Society of West Michigan or calling (616) 453-8900 ext.200 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.