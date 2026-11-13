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🏥 Walker, MI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Walker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new starters and experienced nurses. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Walker, MI.
Center-Based Behavior Technician
- Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)
- Location: Walker, MI
- Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (not stated)
Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification costs, with early access to wages and a clear growth path in behavioral health.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Pre-Op / PACU / OR – Full Time
- Employer: Grand Rapids Ophthalmology / Surgical Care Center of Michigan
- Location: Near Walker / Grand Rapids, MI 49525
- Salary: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)
- Type: Full Time
Surgery center RN role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call, plus a $1,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid maternity leave. Great fit if you have OR, PACU, ICU, or surgical experience and want steady weekday hours.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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