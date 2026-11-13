Walker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new starters and experienced nurses. Here are a few solid roles hiring now in and around Walker, MI.

Employer: Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism)

Centria Healthcare (Centria Autism) Location: Walker, MI

Salary: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Type: Likely full/part-time hourly (not stated)

Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy. No experience needed, paid 40-hour training, and they cover your RBT certification costs, with early access to wages and a clear growth path in behavioral health.

Employer: Grand Rapids Ophthalmology / Surgical Care Center of Michigan

Location: Near Walker / Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Near Salary: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed) Type: Full Time

Surgery center RN role with no nights, weekends, holidays, or on-call, plus a $1,500 sign-on bonus, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid maternity leave. Great fit if you have OR, PACU, ICU, or surgical experience and want steady weekday hours.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.