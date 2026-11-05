🚧 Walker, LA Construction Jobs – Multiple Openings at The Shaw Group

Walker’s industrial shops are busy right now, and The Shaw Group is hiring across several skill levels. Good moment to get into (or move up in) pipe fabrication and welding.

Employer: The Shaw Group

The Shaw Group Location: Walker, LA

Type: Full-time, project-based

Salary: Not listed

Shop pipe fabricator role laying out, fitting, and aligning metal parts for welders in a Tier 1 fabrication shop. New pay increases, benefits within 30 days, PTO after 90 days, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and day or night shift (with 10% night shift differential). Requires 5+ years pipefitting experience and passing a written pipe fabrication and spool-reading test.

Employer: The Shaw Group

The Shaw Group Location: Walker, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-skill shop welding role in a Tier 1 pipe fabrication shop, working with TIG, MIG, and flux-core on pipe in multiple positions. You’ll need to pass an on-site weld test (visual, x-ray, and bend tests) and be comfortable welding in flat, vertical, and overhead positions. No per diem, but steady shop work with clear safety focus and structured procedures.

Employer: The Shaw Group Inc

Location: Walker, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level support role helping keep the shop running: cleaning work areas, moving materials, basic tool maintenance, and assisting other craft workers. Good fit if you want to get your foot in the door and learn how a fabrication shop operates; works under close supervision with clear tasks and expectations.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so your name is in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.