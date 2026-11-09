📅 Special Joint Development Authority Board Meeting Nov. 19

The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority (serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties) will hold a special called Board meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Location: Bank of LaFayette meeting room

Bank of LaFayette meeting room Purpose: A quorum of Directors is expected so the Board can conduct official business.

For more details, contact P.R. Cook at pr@northwestgeorgia.us or call 706-375-5793 and ask for Ashleigh.

Note: Place, time, and date are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to confirm before attending.