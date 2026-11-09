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Catoosa County
📅 Special Joint Development Authority Board Meeting Nov. 19
6 days ago
📅 Special Joint Development Authority Board Meeting Nov. 19
The Northwest Georgia Joint Development Authority (serving Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties) will hold a special called Board meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Bank of LaFayette meeting room
- Purpose: A quorum of Directors is expected so the Board can conduct official business.
For more details, contact P.R. Cook at pr@northwestgeorgia.us or call 706-375-5793 and ask for Ashleigh.
Note: Place, time, and date are subject to change, so it’s a good idea to confirm before attending.
More Info: Special Called Board Meeting — Notice | Northwest ...
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