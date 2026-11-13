A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of central Alabama with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28°F expected. The first warning runs from midnight on 2026-11-14 to 8:00 AM CST on 2026-11-14, and the second runs from midnight on 2026-11-15 to 8:00 AM CST on 2026-11-15. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive plants and may damage outdoor pipes that are not protected. More information: https://api.weather.gov/alerts/urn:oid:2.49.0.1.840.0.88def42edce7abae34324bf0b56f7c7f77929b75.001.1.cap?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=facebook

This content is adapted from materials provided by Walker County EMA