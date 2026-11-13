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Oconee County
Informal Book Club at Mountain Mocha Nov. 20
7 days ago
Book lovers are invited to an informal book club at Mountain Mocha on Friday, November 20 at 10:00 AM. There is no assigned book; guests can talk about favorite characters, book crushes, and plot twists while enjoying coffee.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oconee County Public Library
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