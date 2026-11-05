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Walhalla
Used book sale every Thursday at Walhalla Library
3 days ago
The Friends of the Library hold a used book sale every Thursday at the Walhalla Library. Shoppers can browse many used books, including adult fiction and nonfiction, young adult titles, and picture books.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Oconee County Public Library
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