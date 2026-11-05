undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Waldwick
🎓 Several Education Jobs Now Hiring in Waldwick, NJ
7 days ago
Waldwick has some fun options right now if you like working with kids and families. These roles are all hands-on, active, and focused on early childhood.
Gym Director
- Employer: The Little Gym International
- Location: Waldwick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Performance bonus, health insurance, training & development, opportunity for advancement
This role leads the gym, staff, and classes at a busy children’s gymnastics and enrichment center. Good fit if you love kids, have big energy, and want to run the day-to-day while still teaching and building relationships with local families.
Children's Fitness Instructor
- Employer: The Little Gym International
- Location: Waldwick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Performance bonus, health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement
Teach fun, structured gymnastics-based classes and help host birthday parties in a very active, kid-focused setting. Great if you like moving all day, keeping things upbeat, and making kids (and parents) feel welcome and supported.
Preschool Teacher
- Employer: The Learning Experience
- Location: Waldwick, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: Health, vision, dental, 401(k), child care discounts, pet discount plan, training, tuition reimbursement, growth paths
Lead your own classroom using a set curriculum in a modern early education center. Ideal if you have some teaching experience and want strong benefits, ongoing training, and a clear path to grow in early childhood education.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.