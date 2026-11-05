🎓 Several Education Jobs Now Hiring in Waldwick, NJ

Waldwick has some fun options right now if you like working with kids and families. These roles are all hands-on, active, and focused on early childhood.

Employer: The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International Location: Waldwick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Performance bonus, health insurance, training & development, opportunity for advancement

This role leads the gym, staff, and classes at a busy children’s gymnastics and enrichment center. Good fit if you love kids, have big energy, and want to run the day-to-day while still teaching and building relationships with local families.

Employer: The Little Gym International

The Little Gym International Location: Waldwick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Performance bonus, health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement

Teach fun, structured gymnastics-based classes and help host birthday parties in a very active, kid-focused setting. Great if you like moving all day, keeping things upbeat, and making kids (and parents) feel welcome and supported.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Waldwick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, vision, dental, 401(k), child care discounts, pet discount plan, training, tuition reimbursement, growth paths

Lead your own classroom using a set curriculum in a modern early education center. Ideal if you have some teaching experience and want strong benefits, ongoing training, and a clear path to grow in early childhood education.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.