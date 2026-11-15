Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and treatment centers hiring across different skill levels. Here are several solid options if you want to work directly with patients and build a long-term career in care.

Employer: Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations Location: Waldorf, MD (clinic-based)

(clinic-based) Type: Full-time (preferred) ; part-time available (25+ hrs/week)

; part-time available (25+ hrs/week) Pay: $17–$23/hour depending on RBT level and experience

Work 1:1 with children with autism (18 months–10 years) using ABA therapy in a clinic setting. This is great if you’re new to the field—there’s paid training, RBT certification support, and a clear path to BCBA and clinical leadership, plus medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Part-time (24 hrs, nights, every other weekend)

Pay: $40–$47/hour (based on experience)

Night-shift RN role (7:00 pm–7:30 am) in an addiction recovery setting, doing intakes, assessments, meds, and crisis management. Good fit if you have behavioral health/addiction experience, want shift differentials, benefits, and flexible scheduling options, and like working on a mission-driven recovery team.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$90,000/year (based on education, experience, and license)

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for clients in substance use recovery, Monday–Friday with 2–3 evenings per week. Ideal if you hold a Maryland counseling or social work license (e.g., CAC-AD, LGADC, LCADC, LGPC, LCPC, LCMFT, LCSW) and want a stable outpatient role with a strong clinical team.

Employer: Shady Grove Fertility (US Fertility network)

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–4:00 pm, plus two weekends and holidays per year

Blend clinical work (phlebotomy, vitals, lab handling, fertility procedures) with front-desk duties (check-in/out, phones, scheduling, payments) in a leading fertility practice. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave) and room to grow in reproductive medicine.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.