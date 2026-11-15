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Waldorf
🛒 Waldorf, MD Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
5 days ago
Waldorf’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to jewelry and kids’ play spaces. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.
Floor Staff Attendant – Imagining with Me
- Employer: Imagining with me
- Location: Waldorf, MD (in person)
- Type: Part-time, Contract
- Pay: From $16.00/hour
- Work in a creative kids’ Tiny Town, greeting families, leading story time, and keeping the play area clean and safe. Great fit if you love children, have childcare experience, and can work weekdays 3:00–7:30 PM plus weekends.
Front End Entry Level – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)
- Be the friendly face at checkout—ringing up orders, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the front end tidy. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff make this solid for students or anyone wanting steady hours.
Branch Sales Associate – Carrier Enterprise
- Employer: Carrier Enterprise
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Full-time (some part-time options mentioned)
- Pay: Competitive base plus sales incentives/bonuses (exact amount not listed)
- Help HVAC contractors at the counter with orders, product questions, and basic troubleshooting. This role mixes customer service, sales, and inventory work, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
Retail Sales Associate – Granz Jewels
- Employer: Granz Jewels
- Location: Waldorf, MD (in person)
- Type: Part-time & Full-time
- Pay: $16.00–$26.00/hour, about 40 hours/week for full-time
- Help customers pick out custom jewelry, luxury watches, and diamond pieces in a growing local shop. Training is provided, plus employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to learn the jewelry business.
FT Customer Service Rep – Planet Fitness (National Fitness Partners)
- Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting hourly rate not listed (includes scheduled raises over time)
- Welcome members, answer questions, give tours, and keep the gym clean and safe. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 4% match, free Black Card membership, and clear growth paths into management.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more than one role open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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