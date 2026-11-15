Waldorf’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with options from gyms to jewelry and kids’ play spaces. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring across town.

Employer: Imagining with me

Imagining with me Location: Waldorf, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: From $16.00/hour

Work in a creative kids’ Tiny Town, greeting families, leading story time, and keeping the play area clean and safe. Great fit if you love children, have childcare experience, and can work weekdays 3:00–7:30 PM plus weekends.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly) Be the friendly face at checkout—ringing up orders, bagging, grabbing carts, and keeping the front end tidy. Flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits for eligible staff make this solid for students or anyone wanting steady hours.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time (some part-time options mentioned)

(some part-time options mentioned) Pay: Competitive base plus sales incentives/bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Competitive base (exact amount not listed) Help HVAC contractors at the counter with orders, product questions, and basic troubleshooting. This role mixes customer service, sales, and inventory work, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Granz Jewels

Location: Waldorf, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time & Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$26.00/hour , about 40 hours/week for full-time

, about for full-time Help customers pick out custom jewelry, luxury watches, and diamond pieces in a growing local shop. Training is provided, plus employee discounts, flexible schedules, and room to learn the jewelry business.

Employer: Planet Fitness – National Fitness Partners

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting hourly rate not listed (includes scheduled raises over time)

Starting hourly rate not listed (includes over time) Welcome members, answer questions, give tours, and keep the gym clean and safe. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) with up to 4% match, free Black Card membership, and clear growth paths into management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more than one role open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.