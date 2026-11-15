These Waldorf kittens are shy at first, but full of love once they feel safe. If you have a calm home and a little patience, one of these babies could be your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black tuxedo (shorthaired)

Black tuxedo (shorthaired) Personality: Very curious and playful, but nervous with new people and slow to warm up

Very curious and playful, but nervous with new people and slow to warm up Good with other cats: Yes, she plays well with other cats

Yes, she plays well with other cats Ideal home: Patient adopter, quiet home, someone willing to give her time to feel safe

Patient adopter, quiet home, someone willing to give her time to feel safe Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Bastet is named after the Egyptian cat goddess and is hoping for a gentle human who will let her blossom at her own pace. 👉 Meet Bastet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red tabby (shorthaired)

Orange/red tabby (shorthaired) Personality: Quiet, sweet, shy at first; enjoys petting and belly rubs once he trusts you

Quiet, sweet, shy at first; enjoys petting and belly rubs once he trusts you Ideal home: Calm, patient family or person willing to go slow and earn his trust

Calm, patient family or person willing to go slow and earn his trust Friends mentioned: Titania, Hermia, Bastet, and Honey

Titania, Hermia, Bastet, and Honey Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Othello is a gentle orange boy who just needs time to get to know you before he shows his cuddly side. 👉 Meet Othello and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (shorthaired)

Black (shorthaired) Personality: Shy, slow to adapt, but a “purr machine” once she feels safe

Shy, slow to adapt, but a “purr machine” once she feels safe Background: Born outside, so she’s extra cautious in new situations

Born outside, so she’s extra cautious in new situations Ideal home: Quiet space of her own at first, patient adopter who will let her adjust slowly

Quiet space of her own at first, patient adopter who will let her adjust slowly Friends mentioned: Titania, Othello, Bastet, and Honey

Titania, Othello, Bastet, and Honey Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Hermia will reward your patience with steady purrs once she knows she’s truly home. 👉 Meet Hermia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Waldorf, MD and have a calm, loving home, please consider adopting one of these shy-but-sweet kittens from the Humane Society of Charles County. A little patience now could mean a lifetime of love.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.