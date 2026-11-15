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🐱 Shy but Sweet Waldorf Cats Ready for Gentle Homes
These Waldorf kittens are shy at first, but full of love once they feel safe. If you have a calm home and a little patience, one of these babies could be your new best friend.
Bastet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black tuxedo (shorthaired)
- Personality: Very curious and playful, but nervous with new people and slow to warm up
- Good with other cats: Yes, she plays well with other cats
- Ideal home: Patient adopter, quiet home, someone willing to give her time to feel safe
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County
- Phone: (301) 645-8181
Bastet is named after the Egyptian cat goddess and is hoping for a gentle human who will let her blossom at her own pace. 👉 Meet Bastet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Othello
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red tabby (shorthaired)
- Personality: Quiet, sweet, shy at first; enjoys petting and belly rubs once he trusts you
- Ideal home: Calm, patient family or person willing to go slow and earn his trust
- Friends mentioned: Titania, Hermia, Bastet, and Honey
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County
- Phone: (301) 645-8181
Othello is a gentle orange boy who just needs time to get to know you before he shows his cuddly side. 👉 Meet Othello and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hermia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (shorthaired)
- Personality: Shy, slow to adapt, but a “purr machine” once she feels safe
- Background: Born outside, so she’s extra cautious in new situations
- Ideal home: Quiet space of her own at first, patient adopter who will let her adjust slowly
- Friends mentioned: Titania, Othello, Bastet, and Honey
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County
- Phone: (301) 645-8181
Hermia will reward your patience with steady purrs once she knows she’s truly home. 👉 Meet Hermia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Waldorf, MD and have a calm, loving home, please consider adopting one of these shy-but-sweet kittens from the Humane Society of Charles County. A little patience now could mean a lifetime of love.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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