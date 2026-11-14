Waldorf is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00/hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

(plus possible bonuses/premiums) Category: Parts delivery / local routes

This role delivers auto parts between O’Reilly stores and the distribution center on a set route using a company vehicle. Good fit if you like routine driving, staying organized with manifests, and talking with store staff; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

Alternate listing: Same position on Indeed

Employer: Barmona Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: 9 Jay Gould Court, Waldorf, MD 20602

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.25 – $23.50/hour + potential bonus, overtime, PTO, health benefits

+ potential bonus, overtime, PTO, health benefits Schedule: 8–10 hour shifts, around 9:30am–8:30pm, must work 1 weekend day

You’ll drive an Amazon-branded van (no CDL needed) to deliver packages, using a handheld device for routes and customer info. Good for active people 21+ who can lift up to 50 lbs and don’t mind working in different weather.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the next round of interviews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.