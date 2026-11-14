Waldorf’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned B2B closer or just ready to level up your sales career. Here are a few standout roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Waldorf, MD (local travel in DC/MD/VA )

(local travel in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead B2B sales for commercial roofing service, repairs, and maintenance contracts. You’ll inherit an existing book of business, get a company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, 401(k) match, and paid time off, and grow revenue through inspections, proposals, and consultative selling. Ideal if you have 4+ years in commercial roofing or related trades (HVAC, building envelope, etc.) and like working independently.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time, Outside B2B Sales

Compensation: Estimated $60,000–$150,000/year (base + commission + potential quarterly bonus)

Outside sales role selling uniform and apparel programs with weekly service, branding, and delivery. Comes with competitive base pay, unlimited commission potential, car allowance, strong training, 401(k) with match/ESOP, medical/dental/vision, and paid time off. Great fit if you’re goal‑driven, coachable, and comfortable cold‑calling and meeting customers in the field.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings you haven’t seen posted yet.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.