Waldorf has some solid options right now if you like helping people, especially in addiction recovery and faith-based youth work.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Part-time, per diem (as needed)

Pay: $17.60/hour

Support patients in addiction treatment with safety checks, group activities, and admissions/discharges. Good fit if you want flexible, as-needed shifts plus access to benefits and training through a large treatment network.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role in a behavioral health setting, helping with daily schedules, groups, crisis de-escalation, and safety checks. Ideal if you have (or want) experience in substance use treatment and like fast-paced, team-based work.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Works closely with clinical staff to guide patients through daily routines, wellness center time, visits, and new patient orientation. Great if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and interested in 12-step–based recovery support.

Employer: Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7:30am, Sun–Wed)

Pay: $17.60/hour

Overnight role supporting patient safety, documentation, and movement around the facility. Good option if you prefer nights and want steady hours in a structured recovery setting.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Faith-based role serving coaches and athletes through discipleship, events, and volunteer leadership. Best for someone active in a local church who’s comfortable with fundraising, ministry leadership, and mentoring in sports environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.