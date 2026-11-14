Waldorf is busy right now with leadership roles, from construction to healthcare to big-box logistics. If you’ve got management experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee new residential home builds for one of the fastest-growing public homebuilders in the U.S. You’ll manage site activity, quality, safety, budgets, and subcontractors in a fast-paced field/office mix role.

Employer: K&I Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Waldorf, MD (on-site, regular regional travel)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, vision, paid time off

Lead the full post-award grant portfolio for a growing behavioral health provider, keeping budgets, reports, and compliance on track. Great fit if you have a Maryland behavioral health license and enjoy detailed, policy-driven work with real community impact.

Employer: Amazon (Amazon.com Services LLC)

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$182,700/year (base), plus potential sign-on and RSUs

Run major parts of a fulfillment center, leading Operations and Area Managers and owning safety, quality, budget, and performance. Ideal if you have 7+ years managing large teams in logistics, manufacturing, or distribution and are comfortable in a fast-moving, physical warehouse setting.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.