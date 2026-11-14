🏥 Waldorf, MD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Optum (HomeCall, part of LHC Group)

Optum (HomeCall, part of LHC Group) Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,368 – $123,552/year

Lead home health patient care operations, oversee nursing services, and keep the agency in line with state and federal rules. Great fit for an experienced RN with community health background who wants leadership responsibility plus strong pay and full benefits.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced outpatient orthopedic clinic, running digital X-ray equipment and helping with orthopedic devices and procedures. Good match if you’re comfortable with imaging, patient positioning, and staying calm in a high-volume setting.

Employer: US Fertility / Shady Grove Fertility

Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM + 2 weekends/holidays per year

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Blend clinical work and front-desk duties in a fertility clinic—phlebotomy, vitals, patient education, check-in/out, phones, and scheduling. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and room to grow in a specialty that’s all about helping families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare hiring in Waldorf moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.