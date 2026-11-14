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🛒 Waldorf, MD Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings
Waldorf’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for front-of-store and behind-the-scenes roles. Good mix of part-time options, solid hourly pay, and room to grow.
Courtesy Clerk – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.25 – $16.75/hour
Entry-level, customer-facing role where you bag groceries, help customers find items, grab carts, and keep the store tidy. Nice perks for a part-time job: store discount, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay so you can access your earnings before payday.
(USA) Backroom Associate – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 2365 Crain Hwy, Waldorf, MD 20601
- Type: Not listed (likely hourly, on-site)
- Pay: $18.00 – $26.00/hour + possible shift premiums
Warehouse-style role handling shipments, organizing the receiving area, and processing damaged or clearance items. Good fit if you like physical work and structure, with strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and company-paid education through Live Better U. Forklift certification required or obtained within 30 days.
Sales Lead – Waldorf Market Place (Chico’s)
- Employer: Chico’s FAS
- Location: Store 0559 – Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf, MD 20603
- Type: Regular / Part-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $20.00/hour
Part-time leadership role where you help run the store, support opening/closing, coach the team, and lead by example on the sales floor. Great if you have some retail management experience and love fashion, with merchandise discounts, optional health benefits, 401(k), and growth across sister brands.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are hiring for more than one role in Waldorf.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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