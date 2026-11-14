Looking for a new feline friend in Waldorf, MD? These adoptable kittens are waiting at the Humane Society of Charles County for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Squirtle is a tiny black beauty looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a young kitten, she’ll need patience, playtime, and gentle guidance as she learns all about family life.

👉 Meet Squirtle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red tabby

Orange / red tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Flame is a handsome orange tabby who started life outdoors and had to be very brave. He was rescued while fighting a tough upper respiratory infection, but with meds, time, and lots of care, he made a wonderful recovery. Now he’s healthy, growing, and ready to share that big, loving heart with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Flame and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Russian Blue mix

Domestic Shorthair / Russian Blue mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Reno is a soft gray baby girl with that classic Russian Blue look. She’s young, curious, and ready to bond with a family who will keep her safe indoors and give her plenty of toys and cozy spots to nap.

👉 Meet Reno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Zorra is a darling brown tabby kitten with classic stripes and big kitten eyes. She’s at the perfect age to learn your routines, bond closely, and grow up as a cherished member of the family.

👉 Meet Zorra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Waldorf, MD, consider visiting the Humane Society of Charles County or calling (301) 645-8181 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.