Waldorf has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one below is looking for a safe, loving home and is available right now in our community.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Jace is a handsome black Lab mix waiting at the Humane Society of Charles County. If you love classic Lab looks and energy, he could be a great match for you. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet Jace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Dixon is a striking black Pit Bull Terrier mix with lots of love to give. He’s also at the Humane Society of Charles County and is looking for a committed, caring adopter. The shelter can share more about his temperament, energy level, and any training he has.

👉 Meet Dixon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Humane Society of Charles County

Phone: (301) 645-8181

Jewels is a young German Shepherd mix with that classic shepherd look and plenty of potential. She’s ready for someone who can give her guidance, exercise, and love. Reach out to the Humane Society of Charles County to ask about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Jewels and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier Age: Adult (about 5 years old)

Adult (about 5 years old) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Waldorf, MD)

Sasha is a sweet, fun-loving, and playful 5-year-old Yorkie. She loves to play and enjoy life, and she gets along well with children, making her a lovely choice for a family home. Her current family is looking for a new home for her due to changes in their busy lives and wants her to have the time and attention she deserves.

👉 Meet Sasha and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these Waldorf pups. Call the listed shelter or click through to their pages to learn more, schedule a visit, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.