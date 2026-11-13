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🏥 Waldorf MD Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings
Waldorf’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in senior care, home care, and eye care. If you like helping people and want steady local work, these are worth a look.
Resident Care Assistants / CNA's
- Employer: Morningside House Senior Living (St. Charles)
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN/Per Diem
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay)
Work in an assisted living and memory care community helping residents with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, and medication reminders. This role stands out for its 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, medical/dental/vision, paid life insurance, referral bonuses, and growth opportunities.
Female Care giver
- Employer: Heavenly Care Solutions LLC
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
- Salary: $18.00/hour
Provide in-home support with personal care, meals, light cleaning, and mobility for seniors and people with disabilities. Good fit if you want steady part-time hours, hands-on caregiving, and like working one-on-one in a home setting.
Optometric Technician I
- Employer: Weinstein Eye Associates
- Location: Waldorf, MD
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: $22.00–$25.00/hour
Support eye exams by greeting patients, running diagnostic equipment, and updating records in EMR/EHR. This job is appealing if you want steady hours, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) and on-the-job training in eye care.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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