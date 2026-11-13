Waldorf’s early childhood centers are busy and growing, which means leadership jobs are popping up for experienced educators. If you love running a center and supporting teachers and families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Children of America

Children of America Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000/year + potential incentives

Help run a busy center serving children 6 weeks–12 years while leading teachers and supporting families. This role reports to senior leadership and comes with strong perks like 100% discount on employee childcare, medical/vision/dental, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: The Learning Experience

The Learning Experience Location: Waldorf, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site leadership

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole center: manage staff and schedules, keep licensing and safety on point, and grow enrollment. Good fit if you have 2+ years of childcare center management/people leadership, know licensing rules, and enjoy coaching teachers and building strong family relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.