Waldorf’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like B2B field work or managing big commercial accounts. Here are a couple of strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Waldorf, MD (local travel in DC/MD/VA )

(local travel in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage and grow an existing book of commercial roofing service business while hunting for new B2B clients. You’ll do on-site roof inspections, build relationships with property managers and facility owners, and sell repairs, maintenance programs, and service agreements. Includes company vehicle, gas card, phone, laptop, medical/dental subsidy, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick leave, and holidays. Requires 4+ years sales in commercial roofing/building envelope/related trades and comfort climbing ladders and inspecting roofs.

Employer: Cintas (Fortune 500)

(Fortune 500) Location: Waldorf, MD (local territory)

(local territory) Type: Full-time, Outside B2B Sales

Compensation: $60,000 – $150,000/year (base + commission + potential quarterly bonus)

Outside B2B role selling facility services like uniforms, mats, safety and cleaning solutions. You’ll prospect, cold call, run demos, and close new business using Cintas’ sales training and CRM, with clear weekly and quarterly goals. Offers car allowance (plus gas/insurance/maintenance), comprehensive medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing/ESOP, company-paid disability and life insurance, PTO, holidays, and strong training and promotion paths. Requires a driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, and comfort spending most of the week in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can match you to similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.